Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 328.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 54.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 72.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

NNI opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.67. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,334.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

