New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $2.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.70 million, a P/E ratio of -106.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after buying an additional 2,255,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in New Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

