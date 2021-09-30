Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $530,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

