Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 152,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,544,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 63.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,417,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

