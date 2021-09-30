Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.67

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 1378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.