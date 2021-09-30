Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

Get Newron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NWPHF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The firm’s products include Xadago (safinamide), Evenamide (NW-3509) and Ralfinamide. The company was founded by Luca Benatti, Ruggero Fariello and Patricia Salvati in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newron Pharmaceuticals (NWPHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.