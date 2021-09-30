News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 22,169.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

