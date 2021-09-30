Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Down 5.9%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

