NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01154486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.98 or 0.00490746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00296949 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001240 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00049837 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

