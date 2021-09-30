NexWave Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

