NFTX (NFTX) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. NFTX has a total market cap of $63.27 million and $490,911.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $134.52 or 0.00308599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00120176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00169687 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

