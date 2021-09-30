Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 116,290 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $60,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,385,304 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

