Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 7,120 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,504. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -146.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

