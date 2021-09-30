Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 7,585 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $44,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 790,905 shares of company stock valued at $200,909,059. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,024. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

