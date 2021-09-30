Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $197,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.