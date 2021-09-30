Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 1,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.54.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

