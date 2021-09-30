Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 14,100 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Power Integrations worth $22,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. 5,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,860. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.