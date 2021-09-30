Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

PTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.