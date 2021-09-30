Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 180 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.21% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

