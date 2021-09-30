Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NICMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73. Nickel Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICMF. raised Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

