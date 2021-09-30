Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $$4.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Nicox has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

