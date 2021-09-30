Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. Research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

