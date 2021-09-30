Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $4.97. Nomura shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,529 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura by 19.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
