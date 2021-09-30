Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $4.97. Nomura shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura by 19.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

