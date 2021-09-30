Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $19.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

NRDXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. Nordex has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

