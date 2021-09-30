Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

