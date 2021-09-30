Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,524. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.73. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

