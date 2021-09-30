Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Shore Capital

Equities researchers at Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “house stock” rating on the stock.

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 169 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,898. The company has a market capitalization of £49.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.17. Northbridge Industrial Services has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 181.90 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.