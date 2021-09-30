Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Shore Capital

Equities researchers at Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “house stock” rating on the stock.
Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 169 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,898. The company has a market capitalization of £49.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.17. Northbridge Industrial Services has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 181.90 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Northbridge Industrial Services
