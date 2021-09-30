Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

