Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.44

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $878.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $166,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.