NOV (NYSE:NOV) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research note released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.37 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that NOV will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 208,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after purchasing an additional 419,126 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

