NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Announces Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaGold Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 643,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

