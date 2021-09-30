NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 77.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $8,895,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR remained flat at $$116.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 786,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,746. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,322.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $169.05.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

