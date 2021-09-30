NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 4,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 778,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Get NOW alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.