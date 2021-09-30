Numeraire Price Reaches $41.49 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $423.11 million and $32.87 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $41.49 or 0.00095707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00117787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00173557 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,847 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.