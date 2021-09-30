Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 506.9% in September

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 506.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JRI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

