Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 506.9% in September

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 506.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of JRI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
