NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $511.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.04. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

