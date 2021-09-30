O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of OI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 11,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.