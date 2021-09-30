Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Financial Contrast

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 100.15 -$14.76 million N/A N/A Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biotricity has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 122.97%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biotricity beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

