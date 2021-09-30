Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $996.07

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 996.07 ($13.01) and traded as low as GBX 980 ($12.80). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 982.50 ($12.84), with a volume of 9,654 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £343.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,022.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 995.96.

About Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

