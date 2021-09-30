Oddz Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $11.98 million and $571,444.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

