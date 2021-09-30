ODUWA Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $10,556.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,371.36 or 0.99904396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002334 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

