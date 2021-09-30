Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £3,632.60 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,632.60 ($4,746.02).

LON OIT opened at GBX 162.57 ($2.12) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.35. The company has a market capitalization of £151.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

