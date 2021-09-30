Old West Investment Management LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Fulgent Genetics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

FLGT stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.33. 6,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,111. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

