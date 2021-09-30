Old West Investment Management LLC Has $934,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$13.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

