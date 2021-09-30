Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $83.88 Average PT from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.