Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.82% of Omnicell worth $54,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $162.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

