Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.63 million, a P/E ratio of -168.91 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

