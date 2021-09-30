Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.76. Opera shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Opera by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 21.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 19.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

