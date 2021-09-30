Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.58. Opsens shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 30,205 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPSSF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Opsens in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

