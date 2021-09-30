OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $149,320.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

Shares of OPRX opened at $74.96 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.67 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $31,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

